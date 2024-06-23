Yacht crew arrested over Hydra wildfire appear before a prosecutor, vessel confiscated

The thirteen crew members of the tourist yacht Persefoni I, who were arrested in connection with the fire on Hydra island on Friday night, which was allegedly started by fireworks launched from the yacht, appeared before a prosecutor at the Piraeus court shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

At the same time, authorities are in the process of temporarily confiscating the Persefoni I, which was chartered by 17 individuals from Kazakhstan.