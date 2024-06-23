Yacht crew arrested over Hydra wildfire appear before a prosecutor, vessel confiscated
The thirteen crew members of the tourist yacht Persefoni I, who were arrested in connection with the fire on Hydra island on Friday night, which was allegedly started by fireworks launched from the yacht, appeared before a prosecutor at the Piraeus court shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.
At the same time, authorities are in the process of temporarily confiscating the Persefoni I, which was chartered by 17 individuals from Kazakhstan.
According to reports, the thirteen crew members of Persefoni I deny any involvement of the yacht with the fire and the fireworks.
If they found guilty, they face severe penalties, as causing a fire and ecological destruction without loss of life is considered a felony, which could lead to a prison sentence of up to 20 years and a large fine.
The individuals were arrested on Saturday as part of an investigation into the causes of the fire.
The Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Vassilis Kikilias, speaking to OPEN channel, stated that the fire burned three hundred hectares of forest.