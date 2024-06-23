NEWS

Police officer arrested for revenge pornography in Attica

A 35-year-old police officer was arrested for revenge pornography Saturday in Attica, following a complaint and subsequent investigation by the cyber security unit. 

The investigation led to his arrest for publicly sharing a video showing a woman’s sexual activity. A phone and a hard drive were confiscated for examination by the police following a search of his home.

An internal police disciplinary investigation is also underway. The officer faced a prosecutor and was referred to a magistrate.

