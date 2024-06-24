German hiker missing since Sunday found dead on Crete

A 67-year-old German hiker who was reported missing on Sunday in Crete has been found dead.

The man’s body was found in a ravine near Sentoni beach, on a path heading towards Trypti Gorge, on the southern coast of the island, in Hania prefecture, according to state broadcaster ERT.

The man’s wife alerted authorities on Sunday that she had heard no news from her husband, who had embarked on a hike from Omalos to Sougia without taking water with him.

Emergency rescuers and firefighters are engaged in an operation to remove the body from the scene. which has been described as an inaccessible area.

Judging by the location of his body, the man must have become disorientated and ended up on a path leading towards Trypti Gorge.

Firefighters located his body after picking up his mobile phone signal.

According to reports, the man is the sixth tourist to die in Greece in recent weeks after setting out on a hike.