A 59-year-old Swedish citizen was arrested on Monday morning at Athens Airport on foot of an European arrest warrant issued by the Swedish authorities.

It is understood that the man is accused of serious fraud.

The man had intended to fly from Athens to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. However, at border control officials established that a European arrest warrant was pending against him.