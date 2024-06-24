NEWS

Supreme Court deputy prosecutor searches intelligence agency records for phone taps

The Supreme Court deputy prosecutor responsible for investigating allegations of unauthorized phone taps on politicians, journalists and businesspeople conducted a search into the records of the National Intelligence Service (EYP) last week, Kathimerini has learned.  

Achilleas Zizis was, according to sources, accompanied by two court-appointed experts during the search at EYP’s headquarters, which sought to ascertain whether the intelligence service has also been monitoring the cellphones of PASOK chief Nikos Androulakis and others whose devices were infected with the illegal Predator spyware in 2021.

Kathimerini has also learned that dozens of witnesses have been interviewed as part of the probe being conducted by the Supreme Court, which has further reached out to foreign authorities, including in the United States, for help in its inquiry, which is believed to be coming to an end.

A separate inquiry has been conducted into the affair by Greece’s data protection authority (ADAE), which, however, was inconclusive.

