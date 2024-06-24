NEWS

Fireworks start big blaze in Cyprus

Fireworks start big blaze in Cyprus

Firefighters in Cyprus were battling a big blaze on a hillside in Trimiklini, on the outskirts of the southern seaside city of Limassol, as police investigate how it started.

“It appears to have been sparked by fireworks,” the president of the Trimiklini community told local media on Monday evening, saying a group of youngsters may have accidentally caused the fire.

Strong winds and dry brush quickly stoked the blaze, which has also broken up into several fronts.

Cyprus Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Jordan stations 2 firefighting helicopters in Cyprus to help as summer fire season arrives
NEWS

Jordan stations 2 firefighting helicopters in Cyprus to help as summer fire season arrives

Greece is working with Israel on AI technology to quickly detect wildfires
NEWS

Greece is working with Israel on AI technology to quickly detect wildfires

Cyprus thanks Greece for Canadair aircraft support against Limassol wildfire
NEWS

Cyprus thanks Greece for Canadair aircraft support against Limassol wildfire

Cyprus to ban cell phone use in schools
NEWS

Cyprus to ban cell phone use in schools

Cyprus seeks probe into ‘student visas’ issued by Turkish-Cypriot ‘universities’
NEWS

Cyprus seeks probe into ‘student visas’ issued by Turkish-Cypriot ‘universities’

Cyprus records a second death from heatstroke as temperatures soar
NEWS

Cyprus records a second death from heatstroke as temperatures soar