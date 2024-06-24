Fireworks start big blaze in Cyprus

Firefighters in Cyprus were battling a big blaze on a hillside in Trimiklini, on the outskirts of the southern seaside city of Limassol, as police investigate how it started.

“It appears to have been sparked by fireworks,” the president of the Trimiklini community told local media on Monday evening, saying a group of youngsters may have accidentally caused the fire.

Strong winds and dry brush quickly stoked the blaze, which has also broken up into several fronts.