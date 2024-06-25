Albanian court to decide on appeal of jailed ethnic Greek mayor-elect, MEP

Fredi Beleri, the mayor-elect of the predominantly ethnic Greek city of Himare in southern Albania and elected MEP, is due on Tuesday to hear the verdict of his appeal against a conviction for vote-buying in last year’s local polls.

Beleri, who was elected earlier this month to represent Greece in the European Parliament on ruling New Democracy’s ticket, has been in prison since early March after being handed down a sentence of two years in what he and Athens have described as a “sham trial.”

If the court in Tirana on Tuesday upholds his appeal against what he says are politically motivated, trumped-up charges, he will be released. If not, he will have to stay in jail until September, when he will have served the required term of his sentence under Albanian law.

According to Greek state broadcaster ERT, Beleri appears pessimistic about a positive outcome on Tuesday after a motion to have one of the judges hearing his appeal recused on the grounds that they were appointed the task rather than being selected by draw as per the usual protocol.