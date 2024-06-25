NEWS

Body recovered from Agrinio factory fire

The body of a man, believed to be in his early 50s, has been recovered by firefighters putting out a blaze at a factory on the outskirts of the western Greek of Agrinio on Tuesday morning.

The blaze at the asphalt mixing plant is believed to have been caused by a faulty machine that exploded, though an investigation is under way. The fire also caused several subsequent explosions, according to reports.

The man found dead in the facility has not been formally identified, but it is believed that he was a worker at the plant. Some local media were reporting that two factory workers were injured and another was missing.

Six fire trucks and 15 firefighters were fighting to contain the blaze, which briefly spread to an adjacent wooded area.

