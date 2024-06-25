Wildfires break out in Attica, Evia and Thebes

Wildfires broke out on Tuesday in Evia Island, in Attica, and in Thebes, Central Greece.

In the Paximada area of Karystos, Evia, a wildfire is burning low vegetation but is not currently threatening any settlements.

Some 38 firefighters with 14 vehicles have been dispatched to the scene, while four aircraft and one helicopter are providing aerial support.

A wildfire has also broken out in the Markopoulo area of eastern Attica, burning low vegetation.

Some 44 firefighters with nine vehicles have been deployed in the area, while two aircraft and two helicopters are contributing to the firefighting efforts.

Due to the fire, traffic on a section of Myrinountos Street has been halted.

Moreover, a wildfire has broken out in an agricultural area near the Thebes hospital in Central Greece.

Firefighting forces have are operating on the scene while municipal water trucks are assisting.

The flames threatened an agricultural warehouse, but there was no disruption to the hospital’s operations.

According to the Ministry of Climate Crisis & Civil Protection, on Wednesday, there is a very high fire risk in Attica, Evia, Crete, and the North Aegean islands.