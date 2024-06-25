NEWS

Police deny involvement in Hydra fire suspect escape

The Greek police denied reports that they allowed suspects in the Hydra fire case to escape, stating they were never instructed to prevent their departure from the country.

According to a statement released Tuesday, police were never involved in the preliminary investigation nor informed about any travel ban imposed by investigative or prosecutorial authorities.

Reports suggested Kazakh oligarchs aboard a privately chartered yacht docked near the fire’s origin allegedly used fireworks, causing the blaze. They were neither arrested nor questioned and were allowed to leave Greece.

Instead, authorities detained the yacht’s 13 Greek crew members, who face felony charges and are due to testify Wednesday.

