Nearly one in four Greek workers fear of losing job due to AI, survey finds
According to a survey by the European Centre for the Development of Vocational Training (CEDEFOP) nearly one in four Greek workers fears losing their job entirely due to Artificial Intelligence by 2030.
With 24% workers fearing that AI will replace them, Greece ranks at the top of the list among 11 EU member states participating in the AI Skills Survey conducted by CEDEFOP. The European average is below 15%.
However, despite their fears, AI use in the workplace is not as common in Greece as it is in other European countries. Currently, about 21% of workers in Greece report using AI in their work, either directly or through colleagues. In other European countries such as Germany, France and Belgium, over a third of workers use AI at work, while the average among the 11 EU countries is at 28%.
Furthermore, CEDEFOP expert Konstantinos Pouliakas explains that 51% of Greeks feel they have a skills gap regarding the use of AI applications. Only the Portuguese rank higher, with 57%, while the average across the 11 countries is 42%.
Despite recognizing gap, only 14% of Greek workers have participated in training programs to acquire AI skills in the past year, close to the average of the 11 countries of 15%.