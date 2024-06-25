NEWS

Wildfire threatens forests near Nafpaktos

[File photo/InTime News]

A large wildfire is threatening forested and residential areas near Nafpaktos, western Greece, prompting 112 emergency evacuation alerts.

The fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon, leading to precautionary evacuations of three nearby communities.

Efforts are focused on preventing residential damage, but agricultural and forested lands have sustained significant losses amid strong local winds.

Eighty firefighters, supported by three ground teams and 26 vehicles, are battling the blaze. Ten firefighting aircraft and three helicopters have also been deployed.

“The fire is very intense, and both ground and aerial firefighting operations are working from all sides to contain it,” Nafpaktia’s mayor stated.

