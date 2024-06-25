Journalist arrested for domestic violence

A journalist was arrested on Tuesday afternoon for domestic violence.

According to sources, the woman, also a journalist, went to a domestic violence unit in downtown Omonia, reporting that her partner had assaulted her.

The woman, visibly injured, provided a hospital report as evidence and is expected to be examined by a forensic doctor.

The man is currently in police custody and is scheduled to appear before a prosecutor on Wednesday.

Both individuals work for state broadcaster ERT, which released a statement suspending the man’s contract pending the judicial decision.