Journalist arrested for domestic violence
A journalist was arrested on Tuesday afternoon for domestic violence.
According to sources, the woman, also a journalist, went to a domestic violence unit in downtown Omonia, reporting that her partner had assaulted her.
The woman, visibly injured, provided a hospital report as evidence and is expected to be examined by a forensic doctor.
The man is currently in police custody and is scheduled to appear before a prosecutor on Wednesday.
Both individuals work for state broadcaster ERT, which released a statement suspending the man’s contract pending the judicial decision.