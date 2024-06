According to sources, there will be no layoffs and the decision was made due to financial reasons. A previous attempt to close the daily edition in 2022 was halted following employee protests.

The newspaper’s board of directors released an announcement highlighting the “difficult economic situation of the company,” stating that the daily edition sold an average of just 750 copies per day. They added that the suspension will allow more resources to be spend on Sunday edition and the website avgi.gr.