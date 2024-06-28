NEWS

Staff shortages continue to cripple health centers

[InTime News]

Greek health centers operated last year with more medical equipment but less staff compared to 2022, highlighting shortages that have plagued the country’s public health system in recent years.

The issue was raised at a recent meeting of the presidents of the country’s medical associations, who noted that the National Health System is not attractive to doctors due to low salaries and poor working conditions.

According to the Hellenic Statistical Authority, nursing staff at health centers decreased 1.1% in 2023 compared to 2022 (5,098 in 2023 vs 5,253 in 2022). The remaining staff last year decreased by 2.3% compared to 2022 (3,348 in 2023 vs 3,426 in 2022). 

On the flip side, health centers had more medical equipment such as X-ray diagnostic units, automatic analyzers, ultrasound scanners, electrocardiographs, microscopes, defibrillators, dental equipment etc. Medical equipment amounted to 3,744 units, compared to 3,661 in 2022 (a 2.3% rise).

