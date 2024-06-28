NEWS

Lawyer asks to be released from pre-trial detention

Lawyer asks to be released from pre-trial detention
[Intime News]

A criminal lawyer in pre-trial detention for allegedly beating his wife and then breaching his restraining order submitted on Friday a request for his release.

Apostolos Lytras, 52, was arrested on June 20 after allegedly contacting Sofia Polyzogopoulou, also a lawyer, via message and adding her to a group chat to persuade her to relinquish a sum of money at their home. Then, on June 18, Lytras’ former wife and their eldest daughter visited the home where Polyzogopoulou was recovering from the assault, presumably to find the money. Polyzogopoulou activated a panic button upon their arrival and subsequently filed a complaint against the former wife for disturbing domestic peace and against Lytras for violating the court order.

The alleged perpetrator maintains that he did not communicate with the victim and that he is not a flight risk.

Earlier in the day, Polyzogopoulou’s lawyer submitted a request to get Lytras’ mobile phone records from the time of the attack on June 16, to June 19, when Lytras’ family members came to her home. In the request, Polyzogopoulou says the records are needed to identify the defendant’s calls and messages to her and third parties during this period, but also the person with whom the criminologist contacted on the way to the hospital.

Crime Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Folli Follie company founder, top execs get multiyear prison sentences
NEWS

Folli Follie company founder, top execs get multiyear prison sentences

Trial of accused lawyer’s ex-wife adjourned
NEWS

Trial of accused lawyer’s ex-wife adjourned

Yacht captain, officer jailed ahead of arson trial over island fire
NEWS

Yacht captain, officer jailed ahead of arson trial over island fire

Judges condemn petrol bomb attack against top peer 
NEWS

Judges condemn petrol bomb attack against top peer 

Five defendants remanded over Mt Parnitha attack
NEWS

Five defendants remanded over Mt Parnitha attack

Investigators following money trail as Karaivaz murder trial set to start
NEWS

Investigators following money trail as Karaivaz murder trial set to start