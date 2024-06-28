Lawyer asks to be released from pre-trial detention

A criminal lawyer in pre-trial detention for allegedly beating his wife and then breaching his restraining order submitted on Friday a request for his release.

Apostolos Lytras, 52, was arrested on June 20 after allegedly contacting Sofia Polyzogopoulou, also a lawyer, via message and adding her to a group chat to persuade her to relinquish a sum of money at their home. Then, on June 18, Lytras’ former wife and their eldest daughter visited the home where Polyzogopoulou was recovering from the assault, presumably to find the money. Polyzogopoulou activated a panic button upon their arrival and subsequently filed a complaint against the former wife for disturbing domestic peace and against Lytras for violating the court order.

The alleged perpetrator maintains that he did not communicate with the victim and that he is not a flight risk.

Earlier in the day, Polyzogopoulou’s lawyer submitted a request to get Lytras’ mobile phone records from the time of the attack on June 16, to June 19, when Lytras’ family members came to her home. In the request, Polyzogopoulou says the records are needed to identify the defendant’s calls and messages to her and third parties during this period, but also the person with whom the criminologist contacted on the way to the hospital.