Man arrested after fake IDs found in Porto Rafti

Port officials in Piraeus have announced the arrest of a 64-year-old non-national who was found to be in possession of forged documents and a large sum of cash.

Acting on information, the man was stopped and searched in Porto Rafti on Thursday. While he presented authorities with Belgian travel documents at first, a search of his car yielded a Romanian identity card and driver’s license bearing a photo of the same person but displaying a different name and details.

He was also found to be carrying 19,485 euros in cash.

In a subsequent search of his home in Porto Rafti, authorities found a Greek ID card and a Greek passport, both of which had been cancelled, as well as an additional €9,680 in cash, two banknote counting machines, two laptops as well as a Belgian identity card and driver’s license.

A check on the information on the cards revealed that an extradition warrant is pending against the man.

The man is expected to be led before a prosecutor.