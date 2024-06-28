Journalist sentenced to 12 months for assaulting partner

A journalist was sentenced Friday to 12 months in prison, convertible to a fine of 10 euros per day, by an Athens magistrate’s court for assaulting his partner, a fellow journalist at state broadcaster ERT.

The court convicted him of domestic violence and making repeated threats.

Restraining orders have been implemented to protect the victim, prohibiting the offender from approaching or contacting her until the case’s final resolution.

According to ERT, he requested criminal mediation, which was denied. The victim, who reported the assault and threats, was present in court.

Investigations are continuing into other allegations against the journalist.