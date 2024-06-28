NEWS

Journalist sentenced to 12 months for assaulting partner

Journalist sentenced to 12 months for assaulting partner

A journalist was sentenced Friday to 12 months in prison, convertible to a fine of 10 euros per day, by an Athens magistrate’s court for assaulting his partner, a fellow journalist at state broadcaster ERT.

The court convicted him of domestic violence and making repeated threats. 

Restraining orders have been implemented to protect the victim, prohibiting the offender from approaching or contacting her until the case’s final resolution.

According to ERT, he requested criminal mediation, which was denied. The victim, who reported the assault and threats, was present in court. 

Investigations are continuing into other allegations against the journalist.

 

Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Lawyer asks to be released from pre-trial detention
NEWS

Lawyer asks to be released from pre-trial detention

Yacht passengers charged with arson in Hydra fire case
NEWS

Yacht passengers charged with arson in Hydra fire case

Folli Follie company founder, top execs get multiyear prison sentences
NEWS

Folli Follie company founder, top execs get multiyear prison sentences

Trial of accused lawyer’s ex-wife adjourned
NEWS

Trial of accused lawyer’s ex-wife adjourned

Yacht captain, officer jailed ahead of arson trial over island fire
NEWS

Yacht captain, officer jailed ahead of arson trial over island fire

Judges condemn petrol bomb attack against top peer 
NEWS

Judges condemn petrol bomb attack against top peer 