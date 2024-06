A 13-year-old girl has died after being struck by lightning on the Halkidiki peninsula, in the north of the country.

It is understood that the girl was walking with her mother on a beach in Possidi, a popular summer resort, when the incident happened, at around 3.10 p.m.

The girl was transferred to a health center in Kassandra, where she was pronounced dead.

The area had experienced severe bad weather and heavy rain from early in the morning.