Prosecutor seeks conviction of sailing coach for rape of minor

A prosecutor is urging the conviction of a 40-year-old sailing coach accused of rape and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The coach, previously sentenced to 13 years for sexual exploitation but acquitted of rape in the first trial, now faces retrial following a prosecution appeal.

The case stems from allegations made by a 23-year-old athlete, who came forward with accusations after encouragement from Olympian Sofia Bekatorou.

According to the prosecutor, the coach allegedly used threats to coerce the minor into sexual acts during their training sessions in a provincial town when she was between 12 and 13 years old.

The coach has denied all allegations, suggesting that the victim’s mother influenced her to make false accusations.

Justice

