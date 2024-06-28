NEWS

Missing train container found

Missing train container found

The container of the commercial train that was missing and being sought by investigators of the deadly head-on train collision in late February 2023 in Tempe, central Greece, was found on a private plot of land in Thessaloniki, many kilometers from the crash site, according to reports on Friday.

The container from the freight train that collided with the IC62 passenger train was reportedly loaded when the accident occurred.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the appellate investigator has instructed the Pieria and Larissa police departments to safely transport the container to Koulouri, where the evidence from the case is being kept.

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tram line section in southern Athens returns to service on July 1
NEWS

Tram line section in southern Athens returns to service on July 1

Swedish man arrested at Athens Airport on foot of European arrest warrant
NEWS

Swedish man arrested at Athens Airport on foot of European arrest warrant

Consensus sought in rail network management
NEWS

Consensus sought in rail network management

Two men killed in car crash in Aetolia-Acarnania
NEWS

Two men killed in car crash in Aetolia-Acarnania

Ticket dodging rampant amid inspector shortage
NEWS

Ticket dodging rampant amid inspector shortage

Train drivers sound alarm over rail safety
NEWS

Train drivers sound alarm over rail safety