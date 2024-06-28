Missing train container found

The container of the commercial train that was missing and being sought by investigators of the deadly head-on train collision in late February 2023 in Tempe, central Greece, was found on a private plot of land in Thessaloniki, many kilometers from the crash site, according to reports on Friday.

The container from the freight train that collided with the IC62 passenger train was reportedly loaded when the accident occurred.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the appellate investigator has instructed the Pieria and Larissa police departments to safely transport the container to Koulouri, where the evidence from the case is being kept.