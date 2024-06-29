NEWS

Search for hit-and-run drivers in Athens incident injuring teen

File photo.

Police are looking for the drivers of two cars involved in a hit-and-run incident on Athinon Avenue in Athens that led to the serious injury of a 17-year-old girl.

The two cars reportedly ran over the girl in succession at 5.20 a.m. leaving the scene without offering help to the victim and without notifying police authorities.

According to a police announcement, the first car was silver-colored and had a roof rack, while the second was black.

Crime

