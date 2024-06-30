NEWS

Concern over whooping cough surge

[AP]

Amid an alarming outbreak of whooping cough, the Health Ministry is urging all pregnant women to get vaccinated against the disease.

Since the beginning of the year until mid-June, 264 cases of whooping cough were recorded in Greece, compared to just nine reported throughout 2023.

Of the 264 cases, 34 were reported in the first 13 days of June.

More than one in two (58%) reported so far this year concern children and adolescents under the age of 18.

In fact, 15% of cases concern infants up to 3 months old, while three deaths have been recorded – two infants and one adult.

As stated in a circular issued by Deputy Minister of Health Eirini Agapidaki on Friday, outbreaks of the disease have been observed in recent months in several European countries (Denmark, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Montenegro, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Serbia) as well as Greece.

According to experts, the surge is likely linked to the untimely immunization of certain age groups, as well as to the lower circulation of the pathogen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Whooping cough is an endemic disease (acute microbial respiratory infection) with outbreaks occurring every three to five years, even in areas with high vaccination coverage.

Its initial manifestations are a runny nose and an irritating dry cough, which becomes progressively more intense and paroxysmal.

Young infants up to 6 months of age are at the greatest risk of severe disease and complications, including pneumonia, apnea, seizures, encephalopathy and death, with a 2% mortality rate. Almost 80% of whooping cough hospitalizations are in this age group.

​​​​​​Usually the source of infection is the parent, sibling or the person who takes care of them if they are sick with whooping cough. The most important way to protect babies from the disease is through vaccination of pregnant women. 

Health

