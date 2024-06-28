Anti-pride demo organizer arrested

A 34-year-old who was arrested for urging a demonstration against Europride in Thessaloniki will remain in custody until Monday, a court decided on Friday.

Defying a police ban on the demo, the man invited people during an interview with a local radio station to participate. The single-member Misdemeanor Court of Thessaloniki adjourned the case until Monday.

He was charged with incitement to disobedience with discriminatory characteristics and resisting arrest.

The case file submitted by the Thessaloniki Security Directorate’s Office for Combating Racist Violence says he called for a protest “against the destruction of the family to resist the LGBTQ+ junta and the new order of things.”