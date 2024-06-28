NEWS

Anti-pride demo organizer arrested

Anti-pride demo organizer arrested
[InTime News]

A 34-year-old who was arrested for urging a demonstration against Europride in Thessaloniki will remain in custody until Monday, a court decided on Friday. 

Defying a police ban on the demo, the man invited people during an interview with a local radio station to participate. The single-member Misdemeanor Court of Thessaloniki adjourned the case until Monday.

He was charged with incitement to disobedience with discriminatory characteristics and resisting arrest.

The case file submitted by the Thessaloniki Security Directorate’s Office for Combating Racist Violence says he called for a protest “against the destruction of the family to resist the LGBTQ+ junta and the new order of things.” 

Crime Human Rights

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police officer arrested for rape and human trafficking
NEWS

Police officer arrested for rape and human trafficking

Police arrest 27 in Athens illegal gambling raid
NEWS

Police arrest 27 in Athens illegal gambling raid

Man arrested after fake IDs found in Porto Rafti
NEWS

Man arrested after fake IDs found in Porto Rafti

Lawyer asks to be released from pre-trial detention
NEWS

Lawyer asks to be released from pre-trial detention

Government condemns attack on Supreme Court president’s house
NEWS

Government condemns attack on Supreme Court president’s house

Greek coastguards to testify as suspects in migrant shipwreck probe, sources say
NEWS

Greek coastguards to testify as suspects in migrant shipwreck probe, sources say