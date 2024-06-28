Police arrest 27 in Athens illegal gambling raid

Police arrested 27 individuals following a surprise raid on a venue in Athens where illegal gambling was taking place.

The operation, conducted Thursday afternoon, uncovered games such as roulette and slot machines. Authorities charged the suspects with various offenses, including gambling, data protection, and immigration violations.

The premises had unauthorized surveillance to monitor entries and prevent police raids. Confiscated items included gambling machines, computers, servers, poker tables, chips, playing cards, and 4,465 euros.

Digital evidence will undergo forensic examination, while other items will be stored by public asset management. All detainees were referred to the prosecutorial authority.