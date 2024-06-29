Teen beaten by father, uncle after saying he is gay

Α 15-year-old boy from a settlement just outside Patras, in southwestern Greece, was severely beaten by his father and uncle after he revealed to them that he was gay, local media reported on Saturday.

The incident, which happened a few days ago, was witnessed by some local residents who called an ambulance. The teen remains in Karamandanio Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

The same news reports said the boy’s mother, who is divorced from her husband, is supporting the teen.

The victim alerted the police, but it was unclear if the perpetrators have been arrested. On their side, local residents called the Smile of the Child (Hamogelo too Pediou) charity which said it would inform the police.