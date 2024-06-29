Man dies while swimming in northern Greece

A 33-year-old man died while swimming in a popular beach in northern Greece, authorities said on Saturday.

The man, a foreign national, was at the beach of Potamos, near Epanomi, on Friday when he “found himself in a difficult position,” the Coast Guard said. Before rescuers could reach him, another swimmer pulled the man out of the water unconscious. The ambulance staff who had arrived at the scene performed CPR, without success.

The man’s body was taken to the Hippokratio Hospital for an autopsy and the Port Authority of Michaniona is conducting the preliminary investigation.