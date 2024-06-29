NEWS

Wildfire breaks out on Serifos island

Wildfire breaks out on Serifos island

A wildfire is raging uncontrolled on the island of Serifos, aided by strong winds.

The fire erupted around 6 p.m. Saturday and is burning mostly low growth so far.

But it has quickly spread on a front of 8 kilometers (5 miles), prompting authorities to use the EU-wide emergency number, 112, to notify locals via SMS to evacuate six localities toward Chora, the island’s hilltop main settlement.

Konstantinos Revithis, the island’s mayor, told Kathimerini that the fire was “out of control” and that the strong winds had prevented firefighting planes from operating in the area. Even under favorable conditions planes do not operate after dark.

Three fire engines are expected to arrive shortly before midnight by ship from the nearby island of Syros, Revithis added.

It is a “difficult fire,” Greek Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis told Kathimerini, adding that firefighters on the ground will fight the fire throughout the night.

Serifos lies 92 nautical miles (170 kilometers) from the port of Piraeus, has an area of 75.2 square kilometers (29 square miles). Its permanent population of 1,241 swells several times over in the summer with tourists.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Covid-19 hospitalizations have doubled since May, expert says
NEWS

Covid-19 hospitalizations have doubled since May, expert says

Man dies while swimming in northern Greece
NEWS

Man dies while swimming in northern Greece

Teen beaten by father, uncle after saying he is gay
NEWS

Teen beaten by father, uncle after saying he is gay

Search for hit-and-run drivers in Athens incident injuring teen
NEWS

Search for hit-and-run drivers in Athens incident injuring teen

Anti-pride demo organizer arrested
NEWS

Anti-pride demo organizer arrested

Police arrest 27 in Athens illegal gambling raid
NEWS

Police arrest 27 in Athens illegal gambling raid