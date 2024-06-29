Wildfire breaks out on Serifos island

A wildfire is raging uncontrolled on the island of Serifos, aided by strong winds.

The fire erupted around 6 p.m. Saturday and is burning mostly low growth so far.

But it has quickly spread on a front of 8 kilometers (5 miles), prompting authorities to use the EU-wide emergency number, 112, to notify locals via SMS to evacuate six localities toward Chora, the island’s hilltop main settlement.

Konstantinos Revithis, the island’s mayor, told Kathimerini that the fire was “out of control” and that the strong winds had prevented firefighting planes from operating in the area. Even under favorable conditions planes do not operate after dark.

Three fire engines are expected to arrive shortly before midnight by ship from the nearby island of Syros, Revithis added.

It is a “difficult fire,” Greek Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis told Kathimerini, adding that firefighters on the ground will fight the fire throughout the night.

Serifos lies 92 nautical miles (170 kilometers) from the port of Piraeus, has an area of 75.2 square kilometers (29 square miles). Its permanent population of 1,241 swells several times over in the summer with tourists.