NEWS

Wildfire in Serifos island brought under control but caused serious damage, mayor says

Wildfire in Serifos island brought under control but caused serious damage, mayor says
File photo.

A large wildfire that broke out on Serifos island on Saturday afternoon has been brought under control by firefighters, the island’s mayor said on Sunday.

“The fire is under control, it has been brought under control at all points. Now we are just monitoring. All of southwestern Serifos has burned. We are talking about an area where the fire stopped at the sea,” said mayor Konstantinos Revintis, on a MEGA TV channel interview

Until reinforcements from Athens arrived on Saturday night, only one fire truck with four firefighters, water tanks from the Municipality, two airplanes, and a helicopter operated on the island.

Just before 11 p.m., a team of 22 firefighters and 11 vehicles departed from Piraeus by ship.Due to the strong winds and the rapid spread of the fire, three 112 messages were issued for the evacuation of residents from multiple towns and villages.

On Saturday, the mayor spoke of a ‘biblical disaster’ during an interview with SKAI TV. “It is a biblical disaster. The front is 15 kilometers in total. We are talking about massive destruction. Burned houses, burned cottages, burned warehouses,” he said.

Fire Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
49 wildfires reported in 24 hours
NEWS

49 wildfires reported in 24 hours

EIB to bolster civil protection in Greece with new €220 mln loan
ENVIRONMENT

EIB to bolster civil protection in Greece with new €220 mln loan

Joint program explores measures to reduce wildfire risk, emissions
NEWS

Joint program explores measures to reduce wildfire risk, emissions

Five year ban on animal hunting in Evros
NEWS

Five year ban on animal hunting in Evros

September 7: Remembering the 1999 deadly earthquake in Athens
NEWS

September 7: Remembering the 1999 deadly earthquake in Athens

WWF laments gaping fire management failures
NEWS

WWF laments gaping fire management failures