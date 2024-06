According to the Hellenic Coast Guard, three crew members and two passengers were injured during the collision and taken to the medical clinic of Folegandros.

The departure of the ship was called off for safety reasons and a diver will inspect its hull.

The ship, with 24 passengers, 29 crew members, and 7 cars on board, was on a route through the Cyclades islands of Syros-Paros-Naxos-Ios-Sikinos-Folegandros-Thirasia-Thira and Anafi.