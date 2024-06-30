NEWS

PM Mitsotakis warns of difficult wildfire season ahead

File photo.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on Greeks to brace for a difficult wildfire season in his customary weekly Facebook post on Sunday.

“The difficult times are still ahead of us.” wrote Mitsotakis, adding that “our effort is continuous. In this effort, our allies are new tools that build a new culture of prevention and responsibility.”

He also highlighted the difficulty of dealing with the mountain Parnitha fire in Attica that broke out on Saturday afternoon. 

“The fire in Parnitha was extremely difficult, but it was detected immediately thanks to aerial surveillance with drones that we have implemented this year for the forests and mountainous areas of Attica,” stated Mitsotakis, highlighting that within a few hours the fire had been put out.

At the same time, the Prime Minister called on municipalities to remove flammable materials from outdoor areas.

Fire Environment

