Wildfires blaze near Athens; flames engulf homes, cars

Two large wildfires were blazing in Attica Sunday afternoon. The earliest, south of the town of Keratea, has already burned through homes and cars, but no casualties had been reported as of 5.20 p.m. local.

Strong winds are helping spread the fires. In Keratea, the blaze, which started at around 1 p.m. is headed south and could get close to the town of Lavrio,

So far, the Keratea fire has been burning through low growth and inhabited areas, but it may reach a small forest soon. The area has suffered wildfires in the past few years.

North of Athens, another blaze has been burning in the suburb of Stamata and authorities have lately sent at least emergency messages for inhabitants to evacuate.