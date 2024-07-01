Officers arrested in ongoing raid in Ioannina prison, report says

Several officers has been arrested in an ongoing operation of the Greek Police’s (ELAS) internal affairs department inside a prison in northwestern Greece, to clamp down on corruption within the force, state-run broadcaster ERT said on Monday.

The raid involves members of counterterrorism unit EKAM from Thessaloniki, riot police, a prosecutor and officers investigating the case.

According to the report, among those targeted in the investigation inside the detention facility in Stavraki is the deputy director of the facility, two correctional officers and a police officer.

Police has sought the assistance of the fire brigade as the raid created an unrest in the prison.