A pilot abandoned a Dassault Mirage 2000-5 fighter jet as it was taxiing at the runway of the 114 Combat Wing in Tanagra on Monday afternoon, the Air Force said in a press release.

The incident was recorded shortly after the jet landed, as part of a training flight.

The Air Force did not mention why the pilot had to abandon the fighter jet.

The pilot was not injured but was transferred to the 251 General Aviation Hospital as a precaution.