Vehicle fire in Nikaia causes traffic diversions

A vehicle caught fire on Monday afternoon on Petrou Ralli Street in the suburban Attica district of Nikaia, causing traffic diversions.

Ten firefighters with four vehicles are working to extinguish the blaze, according to the Fire Department.

Vehicles cannot travel toward Athens from Petrou Ralli and Kyprou streets, and traffic is blocked from Karaoli Dimitriou and Ionias toward Petrou Ralli.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.