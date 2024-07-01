NEWS

Council of State approves Personal Identification Number

Greece’s Council of State has approved the implementation of a Personal Identification Number (PIN) to simplify interactions between citizens and public services.

This PIN will replace the need for multiple identifiers such as the tax ID (AFM), social security number (AMKA) and ID cards, serving as the sole verification number in transactions with public services.

The Council of State reviewed and approved the Presidential Decree for the PIN, offering seven technical recommendations. 

The PIN will consist of 12 characters, including nine numbers and three letters, and will be issued once per person. It will be deactivated upon the individual’s death.

Legislation

