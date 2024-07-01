NEWS

Suburban railway train bound for airport breaks down, passengers miss flights

A suburban railway (Proastiakos) train bound for Eleftherios Venizelos airport broke down on Monday afternoon between Doukisis Plakentias and Pallini stations. 

The train broke down shortly before 2.p.m. and remained immobilized for one and a half hours, during which passengers were stuck inside without air-conditioning, with some ending up missing their flights. 

Passengers talked to Kathimerini and described their ordeal.

“We were immobilized for over an hour without air-conditioning and water,” said Paraskevas Lountzis.”I ended up to work with a two and a half hours delay, while other passengers missed their flights,” he added. 

A tourist whose flight for Brussels was departing at 4 p.m. tried to contact the airline company to inform them about the delay. “It’s 3 p.m. and I’m still here,” he said frustrated. 

The route operator, Hellenic Train, does not compensate passengers who miss their flights due to train delays or breakdowns. 

 

Transport

