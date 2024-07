A 47-year-old foreign national, wanted on a European arrest warrant for money laundering, was arrested in the island of Santorini early Monday morning.

Officers from the Thira Police Subdirectorate apprehended the suspect at Santorini Airport.

According to French authorities, the man is accused of managing illegal funds through a company he established.

The Greek Police stated that he will be brought before the Aegean Appeals Prosecutor’s Office.