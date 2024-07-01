Traffic tickets to be issued electronically for violations in Athens and Thessaloniki

Traffic tickets to be issued electronically starting Monday for violations in Athens and Thessaloniki.

Police officers, using special devices, will be able to issue traffic tickets electronically.

The ticket will be sent within seconds to the gov.gr account of the offender, who will also be notified with SMS and email. For violations taking place in Athens, offenders will be able to pay electronically using a special code.

The government plans to implement this measure throughout the rest of the country soon.