Two men sentenced for 2017 killing of PAOK soccer fan in Thessaloniki

Two men were sentenced to five years and three months each by a Thessaloniki appeals court for the 2017 killing of 24-year-old PAOK soccer fan Nasos Konstantinou.

The charges included deadly exposure and dangerous physical injury, with mitigating factors considered.

One defendant was escorted to prison, while the other, represented by a lawyer, is at large and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Konstantinou and a group of friends were attacked by masked individuals after a PAOK-Panathinaikos game. Konstantinou was fatally injured when hit by a car while fleeing the attackers. Initially, the defendants were sentenced to over nine years and had denied involvement.