Authorities launch website for citizens to report on anti-smoking law violations

The National Transparecy Authority launched the website 1142.aead.gr on Monday for citizens to report violations of anti-smoking legislation.

Citizens will be able to submit their reports for free 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They will also be able to submit complains through the 1142 phone line, which operates from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday.

According to the authority’s announcement the new measures come in order to ensure the implementation of the anti-smoking legislation, which prohibits smoking to public spaces and workplaces.