NEWS

Authorities launch website for citizens to report on anti-smoking law violations

Authorities launch website for citizens to report on anti-smoking law violations

The National Transparecy Authority launched the website 1142.aead.gr on Monday for citizens to report violations of anti-smoking legislation. 

Citizens will be able to submit their reports for free 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They will also be able to submit complains through the 1142 phone line, which operates from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday. 

According to the authority’s announcement the new measures come in order to ensure the implementation of the anti-smoking legislation, which prohibits smoking to public spaces and workplaces. 

 

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Concern over whooping cough surge
NEWS

Concern over whooping cough surge

Covid-19 hospitalizations have doubled since May, expert says
NEWS

Covid-19 hospitalizations have doubled since May, expert says

Staff shortages continue to cripple health centers
NEWS

Staff shortages continue to cripple health centers

Authorities investigate mass food poisoning incident at children’s camp
NEWS

Authorities investigate mass food poisoning incident at children’s camp

Greeks still avid smokers despite EU quitting trend
NEWS

Greeks still avid smokers despite EU quitting trend

Addiction prevention workers rally in Athens against Health Ministry bill
NEWS

Addiction prevention workers rally in Athens against Health Ministry bill