Coldplay release Athens videoclip [Watch]

The long-awaited official videoclip of the song “Feels Like I’m Falling in Love” by British rock icons Coldplay at the Odeon of Herod Atticus beneath the Acropolis, premiered on Monday.

The band filmed at the Roman-era theater on June 10 in the presence of an audience they invited through social media. The black-and-white video begins with a woman translating frontman Chris Martin’s lyrics into sign language.

The shot then changes to the theater, with Coldplay on stage with the same woman continuing to “sing” in sign language, in unison with the Athenian audience.