NEWS

Coldplay release Athens videoclip [Watch]

Coldplay release Athens videoclip [Watch]

The long-awaited official videoclip of the song “Feels Like I’m Falling in Love” by British rock icons Coldplay at the Odeon of Herod Atticus beneath the Acropolis, premiered on Monday.

The band filmed at the Roman-era theater on June 10 in the presence of an audience they invited through social media. The black-and-white video begins with a woman translating frontman Chris Martin’s lyrics into sign language.

The shot then changes to the theater, with Coldplay on stage with the same woman continuing to “sing” in sign language, in unison with the Athenian audience.

 

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Court rejects injunction attempt to stop Release Athens festival
NEWS

Court rejects injunction attempt to stop Release Athens festival

People vs live music clamor
NEWS

People vs live music clamor

Outcry over church concert
NEWS

Outcry over church concert

Satti’s Eurovision entry ‘Zari’ climbs Spotify’s global ‘Viral 50’ list
CULTURE

Satti’s Eurovision entry ‘Zari’ climbs Spotify’s global ‘Viral 50’ list

Satti dismisses claims that she sought to offend at Eurovision press conference
CULTURE

Satti dismisses claims that she sought to offend at Eurovision press conference

Greek Eurovision rep’s appearance at press conference sparks controversy
CULTURE

Greek Eurovision rep’s appearance at press conference sparks controversy