Man gunned down in Athens suburb of Psychiko [Updates]

Police in the Greek capital were out in force on Tuesday morning looking for a shooter who gunned down a man in the northern Athens of Psychiko in an execution-style assault.

According to preliminary reports, the man was gunned down in his car, on the corner of Kritis and Eikostis Pemptis Martiou streets.

The shooter was on a motorcycle and was able to make a speedy getaway after driving up to the car and shooting the victims at least eight times.

Police have recovered at least 15 shell casings from the crime scene, while an audio recording from the time of the shooting indicated that the perpetrator shot a volley of bullets, paused for a few seconds, and then delivered the final shot.

Authorities were reportedly alerted to the incident at around 8.30 a.m. by the victim’s business partner, who also owns the BMW he was driving. It was not clear whether he also witnessed the shooting.

In the meantime, police revealed that the victim had been physically assaulted on an earlier occasion and had reported the incident to the authorities, but no suspects had emerged from the ensuing investigation.