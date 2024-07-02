NEWS

Thessaloniki man arrested for allegedly abusing his elderly father

Police in Thessaloniki are investigating a suspected case of elder abuse after an 82-year-old man accused his son of beating him.

State broadcaster ERT on Tuesday reported that the man was admitted to the northern port city’s Papanikolaou Hospital on Monday night with injuries to his head and ribs, which, he told the doctor who examined him, had been caused by his son.

The doctor reported the incident to the police, which responded by arresting the son on domestic abuse charges at the home he shares with his elderly parents.

The 42-year-old suspect has reportedly denied the accusations, saying he got into a verbal altercation with his father and then went to bed.

His mother seems to have backed his claims, saying her husband slipped in the bathtub.

An investigation is under way.

