Storms coming to northeastern Greece, then sweeping south

The national weather service, EMY, issued an emergency bulletin on Tuesday warning of powerful storms starting in northwestern Greece on Wednesday and spreading south on Thursday, hitting several popular holiday destinations along the way.

Apart from large amounts of rain that may cause flash floods and other problems, the storms will also bring lighting and hail, with holidaymakers in affected parts being advised to exercise caution and stay indoors during any such phenomena. Anyone camping or sailing should be doubly careful.

EMY said that this stormy front will be moving in from the Balkans and will hit eastern Macedonia, Thrace and parts of central Macedonia first in the early hours of Wednesday.

On Thursday, it will expand across the Halkidiki peninsula in central Macedonia, before heading south to hit Thessaly and the area of Mount Pilio, the islands of the Sporades, the island of Evia, the eastern mainland – including Athens – and the northeastern Peloponnese.