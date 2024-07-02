Man arrested for arson over Rafina blaze

A 38-year-old man was remanded into custody on Tuesday after responding to arson charges over a fire in Rafina in eastern Attica last Saturday.

The suspect, identified as a Romanian national, reportedly denied starting the blaze and said that he was in the area because he had been trying to extinguish it.

The same suspect had been arrested for arson in the same area on two prior occasions last month and managed to get off with a fine, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported, without providing further details.

This time around, however, authorities added a charge of endangerment and sent the suspect to prison.