NEWS

Man arrested for arson over Rafina blaze

Man arrested for arson over Rafina blaze
[InTime News]

A 38-year-old man was remanded into custody on Tuesday after responding to arson charges over a fire in Rafina in eastern Attica last Saturday.

The suspect, identified as a Romanian national, reportedly denied starting the blaze and said that he was in the area because he had been trying to extinguish it. 

The same suspect had been arrested for arson in the same area on two prior occasions last month and managed to get off with a fine, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported, without providing further details. 

This time around, however, authorities added a charge of endangerment and sent the suspect to prison.

Fire Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Arsonist arrested near Corinth
NEWS

Arsonist arrested near Corinth

Yacht captain, officer jailed ahead of arson trial over island fire
NEWS

Yacht captain, officer jailed ahead of arson trial over island fire

Yacht crew expected to deny arson charges over fire on Greek island
NEWS

Yacht crew expected to deny arson charges over fire on Greek island

Omissions, mistakes emerge in Hydra fire investigation
NEWS

Omissions, mistakes emerge in Hydra fire investigation

As yacht crew faces magistrate over Hydra fire, clients allowed to flee
NEWS

As yacht crew faces magistrate over Hydra fire, clients allowed to flee

Yacht crew arrested over Hydra wildfire face prosecutor, vessel confiscated
NEWS

Yacht crew arrested over Hydra wildfire face prosecutor, vessel confiscated