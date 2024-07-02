Engineer’s murder: Assassin’s scooter caught on camera

Investigations have revealed video footage of the cold-blooded assassination of civil engineer Panagiotis Stathis, who was shot Tuesday morning outside his office in the northern Athenian suburb of Neo Psychiko.

Police said the killer was riding a scooter with fake number plates. CCTV footage from the area captured his route around the crime scene, and audiovisual recordings are being examined by authorities.

The legal owner of the scooter has been questioned but is not considered a suspect, Kathimerini understands.

The investigation into the Mafia-style killing is focusing on Stathis’s professional activities on popular holiday islands, where illegal construction is widespread.

Stathis, who had been conducting land survey studies on Mykonos, Paros and Ios since the late 1990s through a technical company he co-owned, was gunned down while driving his partner’s BMW outside their company’s headquarters at the corner of Kritis and Eikostis Pemptis Martiou streets.

He was shot by an individual on a motorcycle who approached the car and fired through the window.

Audio from the time of the shooting suggests the perpetrator fired a volley of bullets, paused, and then continued shooting. At least 15 shell casings were discovered at the scene.