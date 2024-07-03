Murder investigation focuses on Mykonos

Police are focusing their investigation into the murder of 54-year-old civil engineer Panagiotis Stathis, who was gunned down on Tuesday morning outside the offices of his company in Psychiko in northern Athens, on the island of Mykonos, where he had been professionally active since the late 90s.

Local officials tell Kathimerini that the victim, a father of two, had for decades been carrying out topographical studies and drawing up plans for major investments on the island, including popular beach bars, some of which had come to the attention of town planning authorities over violations. It is alleged that he had recently bought a plot of land in the Agios Stefanos area of ​​the island. According to information that could not be officially confirmed, the purchase had been the cause of intense friction with a person from the island.

He was also reportedly professionally engaged on the islands of Paros and Ios, which will also be the focus of investigation by the police homicide department.

Stathis was considered one of the best surveyors on Mykonos, Paros and Ios. He visited Mykonos at least once a week, had excellent communications with the municipal authority and was even expected to attend the meeting of the municipal council scheduled for Friday to discuss the new zoning plan.

Stathis had in the past reported to police that he had been physically assaulted without identifying the perpetrators. More specifically, on September 27, 2021, he had filed a complaint to the Halandri police station in northern Athens that he was physically attacked on Davaki Street in Halandri by unknown assailants.

His murder on Tuesday occurred at 8.23 a.m. on Kritis and Eikosti Pempti Martiou streets, when an unknown assailant riding a scooter opened fire. At the time of the attack, the 54-year-old was in a BMW, which belonged to his partner.

The perpetrator was wearing a helmet, gloves and dark clothing. His scooter had false registration plates. He was seen in CCTV footage moving in the area, waiting for the victim for around an hour before the murder. Once he spotted his target, he approached the driver’s window and fired 20 rounds from a 9mm caliber pistol.

Police sources clarified that an initial review of the videos did not reveal any accomplices at the scene.