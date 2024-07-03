NEWS

Four detained over East Attica fire

Authorities have detained four people in connection with a fire that broke out on Wednesday, shortly after 2 p.m., in the East Attica suburb of Glyka Nera, according to reports.

The mayor of Paiania, of which Glyka Nera is a part, Isidoros Madis, told Kathimerini that according to an eyewitness, the fire was likely caused by a drone that crashed into the foothills of Mount Ymittos.

All four suspects have been taken to the Paiania police station for questioning.

Nine aircraft and seven helicopters have been deployed to the area, along with 100 firefighters and 25 vehicles. 

SKAI channel has released a photo of the drone that is suspected of starting the fire. 

