Hellenic Air Force receives 20th upgraded F-16 Viper

[Hellenic Aerospace Industry]

Lockheed Martin and the Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAV) have delivered the 20th upgraded F-16 Viper fighter jet to the Hellenic Air Force, the American company announced on Wednesday.

OJ Sanchez, Vice President of Lockheed Martin’s Integrated Fighter Group, stated that Lockheed Martin is proud to have partnered with EAV “to upgrade the F-16s to the advanced Viper configuration for the Hellenic Air Force,” adding that this upgrade “enhances Greece’s role in NATO.”

Furthermore, Lockheed Martin announced that with this upgrade, the Hellenic Air Force will be equipped with the “most advanced and cost-effective F-16 fleet in Europe.”

In total, 84 F-16 fighter jets will be upgraded to the Viper configuration by 2027. The work is being carried out by EAV under the guidance of Lockheed Martin teams located both at EAV facilities and in the United States.

